Aug 31 (Reuters) - Prologue SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 12.0 million euros ($13.45 million) versus 11.0 million euros a year ago

* Says it had cash of 6.8 million euros at June 30

* Expects the current growth to continue in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)