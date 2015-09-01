FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien H1 property income rises 7.4% to CHF 25.1 mln
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien H1 property income rises 7.4% to CHF 25.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :

* H1 property income increases by 7.4 percent to 25.1 million Swiss francs ($26.11 million)

* Says H1 generated 24.2 million Swiss francs in earnings

* H1 operating income prior to revaluation increases by 9.0 percent to 26.2 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income is 24.2 million Swiss francs

* Continues to aim for an increase in property income without acquisitions of about 4 percent and an increase in operating income (without revaluation and acquisitions) of about 6 percent for 2015 business year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

