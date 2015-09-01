BRIEF-Romande Energie reports H1 stable revenues at CHF 289 mln

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA :

* H1 broadly stable revenues (+1 pct), amounting to 289 million Swiss francs ($301 million) combined with a 2 pct drop in procurement costs

* H1 EDITDA and EBIT rose by 3 pct to 78 million and 50 million Swiss francs, respectively

* In H1 a 4 pct increase in gross profit to 147 million francs

* Expects - barring exceptional items - to achieve a full-year business performance in line with the first six months of this year

($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs)