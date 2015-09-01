FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Romande Energie reports H1 stable revenues at CHF 289 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 1, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Romande Energie reports H1 stable revenues at CHF 289 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA :

* H1 broadly stable revenues (+1 pct), amounting to 289 million Swiss francs ($301 million) combined with a 2 pct drop in procurement costs

* H1 EDITDA and EBIT rose by 3 pct to 78 million and 50 million Swiss francs, respectively

* In H1 a 4 pct increase in gross profit to 147 million francs

* Expects - barring exceptional items - to achieve a full-year business performance in line with the first six months of this year

Source text - bit.ly/1UolIqW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.