BRIEF-Adler Real Estate says FFO I is set to grow by more than 100 pct by FY 2015

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Will sharply increase its earnings in 2015 due to a significant growth in its property portfolio

* Gross rental income is expected to increase by 142 percent to about 196 million euros by FY 2015 up from current about 81 million euros recorded in H1 2015

* Funds from operations (“FFO I”) are set to grow by more than 100 pct from c. 6.3 million euros as at H1 2015 to c. 14 million euros by FY 2015

* H1 total assets increased by about 85 percent from about 1.4 billion euros in 2014 to about 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion)

* Funds from operation (FFO I) increases by more than 6 times from about 1.0 million euros in H1 2014 to about 6.3 million euros in H1 2015

* Gross rental income (GRI) rises in first half of 2015 to about 81.0 million euros (first half 2014: about 25.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)