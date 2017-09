Sept 1 (Reuters) - Social Commerce Group SE :

* Secures majority stake in Staramba GmbH

* Acquires additional shares in yoyo smart social web solutions AG

* Raises its stake in Staramba GmbH to 51.95 pct

* In addition, increases its stake in yoyo smart social web solutions AG to 62.18 pct at the price of 33 euros ($37.24) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)