BRIEF-Roodmicrotec signs contract to engineer a new product for 9 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Signed contract with an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to engineer a new product (chip), for which Roodmicrotec will subsequently perform volume production test throughout life cycle of product

* Turnover volume over this life cycle will be approximately 9 million euros ($10.2 million)

* Subsequent volume production, mainly testing, will start in middle of 2016 and will increase over a number of years to approximately 1.2 million euros a year

* Engineering work for performance of order will be done in second half of 2015 and first half of 2016