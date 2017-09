Sept 1 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG

* Immofinanz AG launches an incentivized exchange invitation to holders of eur 375 million bonds exchangeable into Buwog AG shares

* Offer begins on 1 September 2015 and expires on 7 September 2015

* Offer begins on 1 September 2015 and expires on 7 September 2015

* Offer aimed at optimizing capital structure, to reduce overall amount of debt and to improve its financial results