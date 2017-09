Sept 1 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank PJSC :

* Decides to increase its share capital by 3.71 billion roubles ($56.95 million) through placement of 371,128,491,557 preferred shares of nominal value of 0.01 roubles each

* Says the shares will be placed to Promsvyaz Capital B.V. Source text: bit.ly/1Vt1ChE

($1 = 65.1455 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)