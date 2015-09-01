FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enervit buys 10.47 percent of stake in Slorfeldt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Enervit SpA :

* Buys 10.47 percent stake in Slorfeldt Trading AB (Slorfeldt), a company distributing Enervit products in Sweden and Norway

* Acquires stake in Slorfeldt Trading AB via reserved capital increase for total 150,000 euros ($168,960.00)

* Agreement with Slorfeldt Trading AB envisages put & call options on given Slorfeldt productivity to be exercized by June 30, 2017 to buy a majority stake in Slorfeldt

* Agreement envisages further put & call options for the acquisition by Enervit of 100 percent stake in Slorfeldt

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
