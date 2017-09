Sept 1 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd :

* Revenue for 12 months to June 2015 increased by 20.1 pct to R23.4 billion

* FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations 112.2 cents

* Capital expenditure (excluding intangibles) for year was R756.6 million (2014: R654.0 million)

* Total dividend per share up 85.0 pct