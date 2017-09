Sept 1 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* H1 gross operating income 63.2 million euros ($71.2 million) versus 56.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 51.3 million euros versus 48.1 million euros a year ago

* Net asset value per share stood at 16.95 euros as of June 30, 2015, after payment of a dividend of 0.50 euros per share, versus 16.04 euros as of December 31, 2014

($1 = 0.8873 euros)