BRIEF-Molecular Partners swings to H1 net loss of CHF 7.1 mln
#Healthcare
September 2, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Molecular Partners swings to H1 net loss of CHF 7.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG :

* 176 million Swiss francs ($183 million)in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2015

* H1 net operating loss of 3.9 million francs and net loss of 7.1 million francs, in line with projections and guidance

* Overall, H1 total operating expenses increased by 3.4 million francs (+23 pct) to 15.1 million francs(H1 2014: 11.7 million francs)

* H1 total revenues of 11.2 million francs, 18 pct less than in comparable period of previous year (H1 2014: 13.2 million francs)

* In H1, company generated an operating loss of 3.9 million francs (H1 2014: operating profit of 1.5 million francs)

* In H1 2015, company incurred a net loss of 7.1 million francs (H1 2014: net profit of 1.5 million francs)

* For full year 2015, at constant exchange rates, molecular partners management continues to expect a gross cash burn of 35-40 million francs and approximately 3 million francs for capital expenditures

* Is confident to close full-year 2015 again with a positive net cash flow Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
