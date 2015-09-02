BRIEF-Halfords says cycling sales to fall below expectations

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc

* Cycling sales in q2 to date have decreased against tough comparatives and, as such, are expected to be below current market expectations

* Trading in all other categories remains robust

* For first half, management anticipates retail gross margin to be at better end of previous full year guidance range

* Retail operating cost growth of circa 3 percent (previous full year guidance: 4 to 5 percent)

* Anticipates full year group profit before tax to be broadly in line with prevailing market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)