BRIEF-Atria considers reducing number of employees at Sahalahti plant
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atria considers reducing number of employees at Sahalahti plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Atria Finland to increase efficiency of chicken production at its Sahalahti plant

* Personnel negotiations regarding the content of the development project will be initiated immediately

* This would mean reduction of about 25 man-years

* Estimates that by eliminating overlaps and improving productivity, it could achieve annual savings of around 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million), which would materialise by end of Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8873 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
