BRIEF-PSI Group is reorganizing its operations and has changed name to StrongPoint ASA
#Office Equipment
September 1, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSI Group is reorganizing its operations and has changed name to StrongPoint ASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - PSI Group ASA :

* PSI Group is reorganizing its operations and has changed name to StrongPoint ASA

* Name change was approved at the EGM on Aug. 27, and all the Group’s subsidiaries will have a common profile and identity

* StrongPoint consists of PSI Systems AS, PSI Antonson AB, New Vision Baltija UAB, SQS Security Qube System AB, Antonson Label AB, CashGuard AB and Vensafe AS

* StrongPoint, which has 570 employees, is organized into three business areas; Retail Solutions, Cash Security and Label Solutions

* StrongPoint ticker will be “STRONG” on Oslo Stock Exchange

* StrongPoint will still have its headquarter at Rælingen Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

