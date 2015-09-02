BRIEF-AstraZeneca enters license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca enters license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for development and commercialisation of Flumist in Japan

* Daiichi Sankyo will take on full responsibility for future development and commercialisation of Flumist Quadrivalent in Japan and will hold marketing authorisation

* AstraZeneca will supply Flumist Quadrivalent to Daiichi Sankyo

* Daiichi Sankyo will pay AstraZeneca upfront fee with subsequent development milestones and sales-related payments post launch

* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2015.