FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AstraZeneca enters license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca enters license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca enters license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for development and commercialisation of Flumist in Japan

* Daiichi Sankyo will take on full responsibility for future development and commercialisation of Flumist Quadrivalent in Japan and will hold marketing authorisation

* AstraZeneca will supply Flumist Quadrivalent to Daiichi Sankyo

* Daiichi Sankyo will pay AstraZeneca upfront fee with subsequent development milestones and sales-related payments post launch

* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.