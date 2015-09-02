BRIEF-Grammer awarded largest contract for seats in its history

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Grammer AG :

* Awarded largest contract for seats in its history

* Share of construction machinery business in total revenue set to widen

* This will cause volume of revenue which Grammer’s seating systems division generates with this customer each year to rise from single-digit millions to mid double-digit millions

* World’s largest construction machinery OEM enlarging its existing delivery contracts for offroad driver seats substantially

* Will be broadening its existing delivery arrangements and supplying seats for new vehicle types

* Shares in Grammer rise 2.4 pct on news of seat contract