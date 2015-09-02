FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge announces efficiency plan, sets new financial targets
#Healthcare
September 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Getinge announces efficiency plan, sets new financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Getinge to strengthen competitiveness with a comprehensive transformation program focused on growth, efficiency and a new organization

* Says sets new financial targets

* Says targets annual EBITA improvement of >10%

* Says targets are for 2016-2019 period

* Says outlook for full-year 2015 remains unchanged

* Says overall, program is expected to achieve an ebita improvement of SEK 2.5-3 billion by 2019

* Says targets annual organic sales growth of 2-4%*

* Says aim is for dividend to correspond to 30-50% of net income

* Target: >15%* return on shareholders’ equity

* Target Cash conversion >70% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
