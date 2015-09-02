BRIEF-Exiqon buys rights to new prostate cancer biomarkers from Aarhus University Hospital

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Acquires all rights to new prostate cancer biomarkers from aarhus university hospital

* Exiqon and Department of Molecular Medicine (MOMA) collaborate with objective to identify and validate new biomarkers that can improve diagnosis and management of prostate cancer patients

* Together Exiqon and MOMA have several ongoing diagnostic collaborations including a recent grant of 23 million Danish crowns ($3.48 million) from Advanced Technology Foundation (now Innovation Foundation)

