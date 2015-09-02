FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exiqon buys rights to new prostate cancer biomarkers from Aarhus University Hospital
September 2, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exiqon buys rights to new prostate cancer biomarkers from Aarhus University Hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Acquires all rights to new prostate cancer biomarkers from aarhus university hospital

* Exiqon and Department of Molecular Medicine (MOMA) collaborate with objective to identify and validate new biomarkers that can improve diagnosis and management of prostate cancer patients

* Together Exiqon and MOMA have several ongoing diagnostic collaborations including a recent grant of 23 million Danish crowns ($3.48 million) from Advanced Technology Foundation (now Innovation Foundation)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6128 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

