* Advium acted as Oy Forcit Ab’s financial advisor in acquisition of Swedish consulting company Bergsäker AB

* Post transaction forcit will have some 350 employees in Finland, Sweden and Norway, with net sales of about 110 million euros ($124.12 million)

