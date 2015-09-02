FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent announces results of Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. tender offer process
September 2, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent announces results of Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. tender offer process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Alcatel-lucent :

* Alcatel-Lucent and Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. announce results of Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. tender offer process under terms announced on 31 July 2015

* Announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. has accepted for purchase an aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million of its outstanding $1.0 billion 6.750 pct senior notes due 2020

* Expected settlement date for tender offer is 4 September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

