BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand names news head of asset management
September 2, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand names news head of asset management

Reuters Staff

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Jan Erik Saugestad has been appointed new executive vice president asset management in the Storebrand Group and CEO of the subsidiary Storebrand Asset Management AS

* He takes over the position from Staffan Hansén, who has taken the position as Executive Vice President for the customer front in Sweden

* Saugestad comes from the position of CIO in Storebrand Asset Management and he has been the acting Executive Vice President for Asset Management since July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

