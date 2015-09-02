FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Catella anticipates EUR 850 mln invested in sustainable real estate funds in Europe by mid-2016
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Catella anticipates EUR 850 mln invested in sustainable real estate funds in Europe by mid-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Catella AB :

* In its market tracker for September, entitled sustainable real estate funds, Catella addresses question of why these particular investments have grown slowly in recent years

* "We anticipate a volume in Europe of some 850 million euros ($959 million) by mid-2016 finding its way into newly-designed sustainable real estate funds" says Dr. Thomas Beyerle, Head of Group Research at Catella Source text: bit.ly/1NWX68O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.