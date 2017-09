Sept 2 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj :

* Amer Sports issues a private placement bond with a total value of 100 million euros ($112.84 million)

* Fixed rate bond has a maturity of seven years

* Pohjola markets acts as bookrunner for transaction Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8862 euros)