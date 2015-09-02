FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hellerup Finans makes offer for Viborg Haandbold Klub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :

* Hellerup Finans makes voluntary conditional offer to shareholders of Investeringsselskabet af 1. September 2015 A/S (under name change from Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S)

* Hellerup Finans offers consideration in cash of 4.90 Danish crowns ($0.7410) per each share of nominal value of 25 crowns

* Hellerup Finans offer conditions are valid from Sept. 2 till Sept. 30 unless it’s prolonged

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6128 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

