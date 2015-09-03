FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanlam expects economic environment to remain challenging
#Financials
September 3, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam expects economic environment to remain challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :

* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2015

* H1 Normalised headline earnings of R4.6 billion are 4 pct up on 2014.

* H1 Net result from financial services per share increased by 5 pct

* H1 Net new covered business margin of 2.66 pct ns 2.68 pct in 2014

* H1 Net result from financial services (net operating profit) of R3.6 billion increased by 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

