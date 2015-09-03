FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 87.5 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
September 3, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 87.5 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Total revenue for Q2 of 2015 was 745.2 million Swiss francs ($776 million)compared to 757.4 million Swiss francs for Q2 of 2014

* Total revenue for first half 2015 of 1,455.1 million Swiss francs at constant currency, compared to 1,423.7 million francs for 2014 (+2.2 pct)

* H1 EBITDA of 60.4 million Swiss francs (excluding adjustments) compared to 60.6 million francs in 2014 (-0.3 pct)

* H1 loss of 87.5 million francs due to foreign exchange losses (majority unrealized) in combination with restructuring costs and adjustments

* A 87.5 million francs loss for first six months of year, compared to a 6.5 million francs loss for same period in 2014

* Turnaround plan is expected to affect some 300 positions over next six to twelve months

* In addition to personnel related measures there will be a comprehensive program to focus on operational expenditure reduction

* Gateway 2020 strategy is set to deliver annual revenue growth of 3-5 pct and an increase in EBITDA margin of between 0.25 and 0.5 percentage points annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
