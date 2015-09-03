BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 1.5 mln

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* H1 net sales 1.455 million Swiss francs ($1.51 million)versus 829,000 francs year ago

* H1 gross profit 1.3 million francs versus 754,000 francs year ago

* H1 operating loss 6.047 million francs versus loss 3.083 million francs year ago

* Believes that, with 37.0 million francs as of end of August 2015, it has sufficient cash to support the commercial introduction of Raxone in Europe and the currently planned development and regulatory programs

* In Europe, after approval from the EC, Raxone will be commercially launched in the first countries for the treatment of LHON starting in the second half of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1UtoICo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)