FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 1.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 3, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 1.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* H1 net sales 1.455 million Swiss francs ($1.51 million)versus 829,000 francs year ago

* H1 gross profit 1.3 million francs versus 754,000 francs year ago

* H1 operating loss 6.047 million francs versus loss 3.083 million francs year ago

* Believes that, with 37.0 million francs as of end of August 2015, it has sufficient cash to support the commercial introduction of Raxone in Europe and the currently planned development and regulatory programs

* In Europe, after approval from the EC, Raxone will be commercially launched in the first countries for the treatment of LHON starting in the second half of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1UtoICo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.