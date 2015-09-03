FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces details of rights offering
#Healthcare
September 3, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces details of rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces details of rights offering

* Plans to raise new equity capital to support stevia launch and other growth initiatives

* Evolva shareholders will receive one subscription right for every registered share they hold on Sept. 4 (after market close)

* 16 subscription rights will grant to holder thereof right to subscribe to 3 new shares at a subscription price of 0.92 francs per share

* Subscription rights will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange from Sept. 7 until Sept. 11

* Anticipates raising gross proceeds of approximately 57.4 million Swiss francs ($59.74 million)through rights offering

* Rights offering relates to 62,412,477 new registered shares with a nominal value of 0.20 francs each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
