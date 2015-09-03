FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich H1 total revenue up 3.3 pct at CHF 468.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 3, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich H1 total revenue up 3.3 pct at CHF 468.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* H1 EBITDA at 187.3 million Swiss francs ($195 million), are well below the prior-year figure of 240.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 total revenue increased by 15.0 million Swiss francs or 3.3 pct to 468.7 million Swiss francs, compared with the prior-year period

* Expects passenger growth of 2.5 pct to 3 pct for FY 2015

* Sees EBITDA and EBIT and profit for 2015 to be above previous year's levels Source text - bit.ly/1NODp3K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.