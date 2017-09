Sept 3 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Acquires “Galleri K” block in centre of Copenhagen

* Has acquired business block "Galleri K" in centre of Copenhagen for equivalent of 200 million euros ($226 million) Source text - bit.ly/1NbQZhQ

($1 = 0.8862 euros)