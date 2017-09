BRIEF-HanseYachts prelim FY 2014/2015 net loss widens to EUR 6.4 mln

Sept 3 (Reuters) - HanseYachts AG :

* Announces preliminary FY 2014/2015 results

* FY 2014/2015 revenue up 8 percent at 103 million euros ($115 million)

* FY EBIT loss of 4.8 million euros and thus decreased by 2.3 million euros over previous year

* FY net loss of 6.4 million euros (previous year loss of 4.0 million euros)

* Expects significantly better net result in FY 2015/2016, once start-up losess drop Source text - bit.ly/1IN35pE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)