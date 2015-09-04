FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 net profit up at CHF 15.0 mln
September 4, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 net profit up at CHF 15.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG :

* H1 gross profit rose from 57.6 million Swiss francs to 72.8 million Swiss francs ($75 million), with gross profit margin remaining high at 44.9 pct

* H1 net profit was 15.0 million francs compared to 14.4 million for same period last year

* Consolidated revenues amounted to 161.9 million francs during first half of 2015, an increase of 33.1 pct compared with same period last year

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) was up from 18.8 million francs to 24.8 million francs, an improvement of 31.9 pct over same period last year

* For 2015, U Blox keeps its already announced guidance with an EBIT between 48 million and 53 million francs, based on revenues of between 335 million and 345 million francs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

