Sept 3 (Reuters) - Aures Technologies Sa :

* Announced on Aug. 13 that it was commissioned by fashion accessories retailer Radley to refresh point-of-sale hardware across its store estate

* New Sango touchscreen terminals and linked Aures ODP 333 thermal printers are being installed within the contract