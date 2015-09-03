FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amer Sports signs deal with Mad Dogg Athletics, expands into indoor cycling
September 3, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amer Sports signs deal with Mad Dogg Athletics, expands into indoor cycling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj :

* Amer Sports’ Fitness business unit Precor is partnering with Mad Dogg Athletics, Inc., the creator of the Spinning indoor cycling program and Spinner line of bikes, to launch a new line of Spinner indoor cycling equipment in 2016

* Under exclusive multi-year global agreement, two companies will co-develop a new range of indoor cycling equipment, and precor will assume manufacturing and distribution of new range of products, including future marketing and education programs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

