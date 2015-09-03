FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-April H1 net income rises to 27.3 million euros
September 3, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-April H1 net income rises to 27.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - April SA :

* H1 consolidated sales of 401.7 million euros ($446.05 million), up 3.7 pct at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates (like for like), up 3.8 pct based on reported data

* H1 current EBIT of 43.7 million euros, down 1.1 million euros compared to 2014

* H1 net income of 27.3 million euros, up 2.5 pct compared to same period last year

* Expects evolution of its current EBIT for full year to be broadly in line with trend observed in first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

