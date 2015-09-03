FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aedifica fair value of investment properties jumps 28 pct to 1 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aedifica fair value of investment properties jumps 28 pct to 1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* FY rental income 49.9 million euros ($55.4 million) versus 40.7 million euros a year ago

* FY profit (owners of the parent) 45.2 million euros versus 21.4 million euros a year ago

* Fair value of investment properties has risen to 1,005 million euros as at June 30, 2015, up 28 pct

* Occupancy rate for year ended June 30, 2015: 97.9 pct for unfurnished portion of portfolio and 78.3 pct for furnished portion (only 7 pct of fair value of marketable investment properties)

* Proposed gross dividend distribution of 2.00 euros per share, which represents a statutory pay-out ratio of 86 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.