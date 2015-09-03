BRIEF-Aedifica fair value of investment properties jumps 28 pct to 1 bln euros

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* FY rental income 49.9 million euros ($55.4 million) versus 40.7 million euros a year ago

* FY profit (owners of the parent) 45.2 million euros versus 21.4 million euros a year ago

* Fair value of investment properties has risen to 1,005 million euros as at June 30, 2015, up 28 pct

* Occupancy rate for year ended June 30, 2015: 97.9 pct for unfurnished portion of portfolio and 78.3 pct for furnished portion (only 7 pct of fair value of marketable investment properties)

* Proposed gross dividend distribution of 2.00 euros per share, which represents a statutory pay-out ratio of 86 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)