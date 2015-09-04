FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon - Fish disease could result in a one-off cost of NOK 20-25 mln
September 4, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon - Fish disease could result in a one-off cost of NOK 20-25 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa :

* NRS’s farming operation site Baltsfjord in Troms in Region North has been diagnosed with the fish disease ISA. The site contains 0.5 million fish with an average weight of 0.35 kilograms.

* The biomass at the site will be destroyed within a few days. This fish will be replaced by new smolts in 2015 and there will not be any significant production consequences.

* Today we received reports that there is also suspicion of ISA at Kokelv, which also have received smolt from the same supplier.

* The site Kokelv contains 1.2 million fish with an average weight of 0.45 kilograms.

* NRS works to make the production consequences at Kokelv as small as possible and we will come back with more information on this when we release our third quarter reports.

* It is these two sites that have received smolts from this smolt supplier in 2015 and we consider that there is no risk of further detections.

* If the biomass at the site Kokelv also have to be destroyed, both incidents are expected to result in a one-off cost in the third quarter of 2015 of approximately NOK 20 - 25 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

