BRIEF-Italmobiliare sells Finter Bank Zurich to Vontobel for about CHF 80 mln
September 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italmobiliare sells Finter Bank Zurich to Vontobel for about CHF 80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italmobiliare SpA :

* Swiss group Vontobel to acquire Finter Bank Zurich, fully owned by Italmobiliare for about 80 million Swiss francs ($82.39 million)

* The definitive value of the transaction will be determined in considerations of marginal adjustments in the total amount of the assets under management during the next months

* As part of agreement Italmobiliare to invest around 10 million Swiss francs in shares of Vontobel

* The transaction is expected to be finalized in H2 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

