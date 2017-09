Sept 4 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :

* Announces that US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has approved brilinta  (ticagrelor) tablets at a new 60mg dose to be used in patients with a history of heart attack beyond first year

* New brilinta 60mg tablet is expected to be available in pharmacies by end of September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)