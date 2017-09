Sept 4 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of business assets of Deemster Proprietary Limited on unconditional agreement

* Effective date of Deemster acquisition is Oct. 1 2015

* Competition Commission has approved Deemster acquisition and remaining conditions precedent there to have been fulfilled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)