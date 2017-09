BRIEF-CeoTronics FY 2014/2015 net result swings to profit of EUR 509,000

Sept 4 (Reuters) - CeoTronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :

* FY revenue 17.903 million euros ($19.94 million)(+2.6 pct yoy)

* FY consolidated net income of 509,000 euros (previous year: loss of 721,000 euros)

* For FY 2015/2016 sees a slightly higher consolidated sales and a positive result

* Positive overall sales performance will improve in fiscal year 2016/2017, net result to further improve

* FY EBIT 497,000 euros versus loss 633,000 euros year ago

* FY EBITDA at 1.1 million euros versus 131,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)