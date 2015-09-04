BRIEF-FirstRand Bank's CEO Sizwe Errol Nxasana to resign

Sept 4 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd :

* Sizwe Errol Nxasana will resign as chief executive officer and executive director of FirstRand and FirstRand Bank with effect from Sep. 30 2015

* Johan Petrus Burger will be appointed as chief executive officer of FirstRand and FirstRand Bank in place of Sizwe Errol Nxasana with effect from Oct. 1, 2015

* Alan Patrick Pullinger will be appointed deputy chief executive officer and executive director of FirstRand and FirstRand Bank with effect from Oct. 1, 2015