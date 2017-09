Sept 4 (Reuters) - Avtovaz OJSC :

* August Lada sales in Russia of 20,174 vehicles

* Says August Lada sales down 23.8 pct from 26,467 in Aug 2014

* Says Lada Jan-Aug sales at 181,804, down 26.5 percent year on year

