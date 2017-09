Sept 4 (Reuters) - Business Rescue Practitioners Of Optimum Coal Mine:

* Eskom, Optimum Coal Mine business rescue practitioners agreed to start talks over coal supply deal

* Have agreed that mine will supply Eskom with coal during negotiations at base price of about R150 per ton

* Optimum Coal Mine has therefore restarted supplying Eskom’s Hendrina power station on Friday (Bengaluru Newsroom)