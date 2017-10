Sept 4 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut GYO :

* Number of independent unit sales (including presales) in August have been realized as 1,024

* In August sales value of these independent units has reached at 487,435,084.62 lira ($162.26 million) (excluding VAT)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0040 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)