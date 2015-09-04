FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GAZ and Russkiye Mashiny sign memorandum of understanding with ISUZU and ITOCHU
September 4, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GAZ and Russkiye Mashiny sign memorandum of understanding with ISUZU and ITOCHU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - GAZ OJSC :

* GAZ and Russkiye Mashiny Corporation sign memorandum of understanding with Japanese ISUZU Motors Limited and ITOCHU Corporation

* Memorandum is aimed at cooperation in the development, production and sales of automotive technology

* The parties to consider joint development of GAZel and Sobol cars with environmentally friendly diesel engine ISUZU for realization in the Russian and foreign markets Source text: bit.ly/1IOr2Nw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

