BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics treats second patient cohort in ALLOB Phase I/IIA trial

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Bone Therapeutics treats second patient cohort in ALLOB Phase I/IIA delayed-union fracture trial
* Has completed treatment without any safety concerns of second cohort of patients in ALLOB Phase I/IIA trial for patients with delayed-union fractures.
* Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously agreed that trial can proceed as planned and can continue to enrol patients
* Ongoing Phase I/IIA study is a six-month open-label trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of Bone Therapeutics` allogeneic bone cell therapy product, ALLOB
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)