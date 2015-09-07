FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics treats second patient cohort in ALLOB Phase I/IIA trial
#Healthcare
September 7, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics treats second patient cohort in ALLOB Phase I/IIA trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Bone Therapeutics treats second patient cohort in ALLOB Phase I/IIA delayed-union fracture trial

* Has completed treatment without any safety concerns of second cohort of patients in ALLOB Phase I/IIA trial for patients with delayed-union fractures.

* Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously agreed that trial can proceed as planned and can continue to enrol patients

* Ongoing Phase I/IIA study is a six-month open-label trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of Bone Therapeutics` allogeneic bone cell therapy product, ALLOB

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
