Sept 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its Brazilian unit, Ezentis Energia SA, has won a contract renewal with Light SE SA for about 10 million euros ($11 million)

* Says 19-month contract is for construction and maintenance of power networks Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)