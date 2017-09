(Corrects second quarter EBITDA and net sales figures in Sept 7 item after company issued a corrected press release on Oct 9)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Q2 EBITDA loss 3.7 million Swedish crowns versus loss 5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net sales loss 0.3 million crowns versus profit 5.1 million crowns year ago Source text for press release issued on Oct 9

